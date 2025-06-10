The Brick and Plumbase Team Up for Fundraising Car Wash

It’s Trade Week at Plumbase, and there’s more than just great deals and giveaways on offer. This Friday, June 13th, The Brick and the Plumbase team will be grabbing sponges and suds to host a fundraising car wash in support of The Brick’s mission to fight poverty and homelessness in Wigan and Leigh.

Local people are invited to stop by, get their cars washed by the hardworking teams, and contribute to a cause that changes lives. All proceeds from the event will go directly to The Brick, supporting vital services for individuals and families in crisis.

Plumbase, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of plumbing and heating products, is proud to partner with The Brick for this special initiative. Known for supporting their local communities, the Plumbase Wigan team is going beyond the toolbox this Trade Week, swapping fittings for foam to make a real impact.

Keely Dalfen, CEO at The Brick, said: "This car wash is more than just a clean car – it’s a chance to drive change. We’re so proud to partner with Plumbase for Trade Week, bringing people together to support some of the most vulnerable members of our community. Every car washed and every pound raised helps us continue to provide shelter, food, and hope."

Catherine Bradbury, Senior Sales at Plumbase said: “We are proud once again to raise funds for our local charity who helps the most vulnerable in our community. We get to pick a charity each year to help raise funds for and we decided to choose The Brick as it ticks every box for who we want to help especially being local in the community.”

If you are just passing through, come along, to Plumbase at 3 Woodhouse Ln, Wigan WN6 7NF, from 8.30am – 12.30pm to get your car gleaming, and show your support. Together, we can make a real difference.