The Brick, launches festive campaign to provide essential items for local families

By cathy midgley
Contributor
Published 16th Dec 2024, 10:24 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 10:56 BST

As the festive season approaches, many families across Wigan and Leigh face an impossible choice: food, heating, or hygiene essentials. No family should have to make this choice—especially at Christmas.

This year, The Brick is on a mission to change that. Through the "Give the Gift of Essentials" campaign, the charity aims to raise vital funds to supply families in need with crucial everyday items that are often taken for granted. From toiletries and cleaning products to hygiene essentials and warm clothing, The Brick is committed to supporting local families in crisis.

How Your Donation Can Make a Difference:

  • £10 could provide essential toiletries for a family.
  • £25 could fund a week’s worth of household cleaning products.
  • £50 could supply a family with warm clothing for winter.
  • £100 could support a family with food and hygiene items for the entire festive period.
Keely DalfenKeely Dalfen
Keely Dalfen

Every pound donated goes directly towards helping local families maintain dignity and stability during one of the most challenging times of the year. In addition to monetary donations, supporters can also purchase and send a ‘Bowie the Brick Dog Christmas e-card’, adding a festive touch to their giving while supporting a worthy cause.

“Christmas is a time of joy and togetherness, but for many families, it’s a time of impossible decisions and heart-wrenching compromises," said Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick.

"No one should have to choose between heating their home and buying basic hygiene items. By supporting our 'Give the Gift of Essentials' campaign, you can bring hope, dignity, and comfort to families who need it most. Every small act of kindness can make a big difference, and together, we can ensure that no one in our community goes without the essentials this Christmas."

People can get Involved by making a one-time or recurring donation to The Brick’s 'Give the Gift of Essentials' campaign, by spreading the word on social media to encourage others to support the cause, or by sending a Bowie the Brick Dog e-Card.

Bowie E-CardBowie E-Card
Bowie E-Card

To learn more about The Brick’s 'Give the Gift of Essentials' campaign or to make a donation, please visit https://www.thebrick.org.uk/donate/

Together, we can ensure that no one goes without this Christmas.

