The Brick Secures First Permanent Housing with SASC Funding, Supported by Stephensons

The Brick, a Greater Manchester charity tackling poverty and homelessness in Wigan and Leigh, has successfully completed its first property purchase using funding from Social and Sustainable Capital (SASC). This purchase marks a crucial step in The Brick’s mission to provide secure, supported housing for individuals transitioning out of homelessness.

The transaction was expertly supported by Stephensons, whose legal guidance ensured a smooth and efficient acquisition process.

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, commented: “This property purchase is a game-changer for The Brick and the people we support. The demand for secure, stable housing has never been higher, and this acquisition allows us to provide high-quality accommodation for those in need. Our housing isn’t just about shelter; it’s about offering a stable foundation, access to crucial support, and the opportunity to rebuild lives.

“We are immensely grateful to SASC for their investment and to Stephensons for their expert guidance throughout this process. This is the first of several planned acquisitions, and we look forward to expanding our housing offer even further in the coming months.”

Chris Graves and Keely Dalfen

Chris Graves, partner in the commercial property department at Stephensons, commented: “The Brick plays a crucial role in supporting communities across Wigan and Leigh borough. The acquisition of this property marks another significant milestone in their mission to transform lives, and we are delighted to have played a part in making it happen.”

The Brick’s latest acquisition enhances its existing housing provisions, which currently include 11 properties and 96 bed spaces. In 2023/2024, the charity provided 14, 373 emergency beds to 422 individuals, supported 91 people in longer-term secure accommodation, and assisted 23 young people with specialist housing.

This is the first of multiple planned property purchases, with two further acquisitions set to complete soon.

For more information about The Brick and its initiatives, visit www.thebrick.org.uk.