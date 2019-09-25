The Courtyard: Wigan's one-stop treat paradise

Burgers of fried chicken and juicy beef slathered in melted cheese. Golden fries and proper fry-ups. Every spring, there's Greek gyros. For those with a sweet tooth, there's slabs of cheesecake and more types of brownies than you can lick your lips at.

This is The Courtyard.

The restaurant is famed for its burgers

Specialising in decadent breakfast and brunch foods as well as a bit of afters as well, The Courtyard is a dream cafe for those after some indulgent grub in a warm and friendly setting. Boasting a five-star TripAdvisor rating and awarded a Certificate of Excellence by the website in 2018, this place has been putting smiles on faces since 2014.

"We offer something a little different," said owner and chef James Derbyshire, 38. "I didn't want to do the standard cafe; I'd started experimenting with loaded burgers and loaded fries in my previous shop and there was nowhere else in Wigan doing that, so that was the motivation. I wanted it to be fun: we're a treat kind of place, and you shouldn't have to go to Manchester or Liverpool to get that sort of food.

"I absolutely love it, I'm lucky that I love working in the kitchen," added James, who is from Ashton-in-Makerfield. "I started working in a kitchen as a pot-washer when I was at school and I've loved it ever since. I love the vibe when it's busy and stressful and hot and smokey. It's for me."

Seating around 50 people and employing four members of staff, The Courtyard is all about having a good time. "I always looking to bring something new," said James. "We get so much love and positivity from our customers that we can't help but try and deliver the best for them."

Brownies, anyone?