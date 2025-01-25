Here are pictures of some of the people who have made this such a special place and those who have enjoyed its benefits.
The team at Nest cafe Photo: Michelle Adamson
The Nest Cafe, serving food and drinks. Photo: Michelle Adamson
Learners are working through the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme. Photo: Michelle Adamson
The Hamlet offers a range of services, including Nest cafe, in-house print shop, shop and mini market at Three Sisters Recreation Area in Ashton-In-Makerfield. Photo: Michelle Adamson
