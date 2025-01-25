The Hamlet at Three Sisters in pictures

By Michelle Adamson
Published 25th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 12:42 BST
The Hamlet at Three Sisters Recreation Area, Ashton-in-Makerfield, has had a bad week. The social care provider saw a marquee it uses torn to shreds by Storm Eowyn and bosses are now trying to find funding to replace it.

Here are pictures of some of the people who have made this such a special place and those who have enjoyed its benefits.

The team at Nest cafe

1. The Hamlet

The team at Nest cafe Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The Nest Cafe, serving food and drinks.

2. The Hamlet

The Nest Cafe, serving food and drinks. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Learners are working through the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme.

3. The Hamlet

Learners are working through the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The Hamlet offers a range of services, including Nest cafe, in-house print shop, shop and mini market at Three Sisters Recreation Area in Ashton-In-Makerfield.

4. The Hamlet

The Hamlet offers a range of services, including Nest cafe, in-house print shop, shop and mini market at Three Sisters Recreation Area in Ashton-In-Makerfield. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Storm Éowyn
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice