The following collation of Wigan area funeral directors is based on the highest Google star ratings from number of reviews.
Whether dealing with the death of a loved one or planning ahead to ensure peace of mind, you can be sure of a considerate, comprehensive service.
1. Co-op Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane, Wigan
Rated 5 out of 5 from 14 reviews Photo: NW
2. Sue Gibbons Funeral Service, Park Street, Poolstock
Rated 5 out of 5 from 14 reviews Photo: NW
3. Haydock Funeral Service, Clipsley Lane, Haydock
Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 13 reviews Photo: NW
4. Varty's Funeral Directors, Manchester Road, Ince
Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 13 reviews Photo: NW