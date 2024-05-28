The highest rated funeral directors in Wigan borough according to Google reviews

By Alan Weston
Published 28th May 2024, 04:55 BST
When saying farewell to a loved one, it’s important to choose the right funeral director to take care of everything at this most difficult and sensitive time.

The following collation of Wigan area funeral directors is based on the highest Google star ratings from number of reviews.

Whether dealing with the death of a loved one or planning ahead to ensure peace of mind, you can be sure of a considerate, comprehensive service.

Rated 5 out of 5 from 14 reviews

1. Co-op Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Photo: NW

Rated 5 out of 5 from 14 reviews

2. Sue Gibbons Funeral Service, Park Street, Poolstock

Photo: NW

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 13 reviews

3. Haydock Funeral Service, Clipsley Lane, Haydock

Photo: NW

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 13 reviews

4. Varty's Funeral Directors, Manchester Road, Ince

Photo: NW

