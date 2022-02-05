2. 9. Thomas Pellereau – £1.1million

Thomas Pellereau is an inventor, who appeared on series seven of The Apprentice in 2011. He won the series but Lord Sugar initially rejected his business plan and encouraged him to expand his business, Stylideas LTD, into a range of grooming products. His website now describes him as “the world’s beauty handyman” making tools for the industry and he has a net worth of just over a million pounds.