These 14 Wigan businesses are currently up for sale in March 2024

We have put together a list of Wigan businesses that are up for sale in March 2024.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

A variety of businesses in the borough are currently on the market, ranging from takeaways and nurseries to a florist and a car wash.

All 14 of these Wigan businesses have been listed on www.rightmove.co.uk

Wigan businesses up for sale in March 2024

1. Wigan businesses currently up for sale

Wigan businesses up for sale in March 2024 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
This car wash, on Bolton Road, Ashton, is currently available for offers in excess of £365,000

2. Wigan businesses currently up for sale

This car wash, on Bolton Road, Ashton, is currently available for offers in excess of £365,000 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
ABC Castle Nursery, on Church Street, Leigh, is on the market for £349,950

3. Wigan businesses currently up for sale

ABC Castle Nursery, on Church Street, Leigh, is on the market for £349,950 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
A supplier of various pet food goods, based in Atherton, is on the market for £125,000

4. Wigan businesses currently up for sale

A supplier of various pet food goods, based in Atherton, is on the market for £125,000 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.