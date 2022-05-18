This is the EVAs business awards deadline for the leading ladies of the Lancashire business world

With less than two weeks until entries close on Friday, May 27, there is an opportunity for female entrepreneurs from across the North West to be recognised for their successes and achievements.

Founded by Coral Horn in 2011, the EVAs have been supported by headline sponsor NatWest since 2013.

They are open to women from all sectors and business sizes, from young entrepreneur and solo business, hospitality, internet and health and wellbeing, to the coveted Inspirational Woman and Business Woman of the Year awards.

10th Anniversary Enterprise Vision Awards headline sponsor, Heather Waters of NatWest with the Outstanding Achievement winner, Maggie Oliver of the Maggie Oliver Foundation

There are 20 awards in total to be won, including new for 2022; Best Business and Sustainable Business. All finalists will be eligible to win the Outstanding Achievement Award which in 2021 was won by police whistle-blower and champion of victims of sexual abuse, Maggie Oliver.

Heather Waters, Regional Ecosystem Manager at NatWest, said: “We are delighted to once again support the EVAs and celebrate the successes of women from across the region. The latest Rose Review update highlights the importance of role models in inspiring female entrepreneurs and the EVAs is a wonderful way to showcase the superb role models who live and work here.”

The last two years have shown the incredible resilience of women. Some businesses have thrived through the pandemic, while others have struggled and had to pivot and change their business model. There’s also been fabulous new businesses where women have taken a leap of faith to launch a new enterprise during this unprecedented time.

Coral Horn organiser of the EVAs business awards for women

Coral Horn said: “We need your help to shine the spotlight on the amazing women you know, who have shown their strength, determination and passion to achieve and succeed. It’s an opportunity for women to show their innovation, enterprise, and vision and to reflect on what an outstanding job they are doing.”

Sara Lou Jones of Centre of Excellence said: "We are delighted to sponsor the Internet Industry Award at the EVAS this year. It was humbling to have won the award in 2021 and be recognised among such inspiring women in STEM and the game-changing work they are doing - we look forward to championing this still under-represented but outstanding community in the digital and technological realm."

To see the full list of categories and make a nomination or enter yourself visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk/enter.