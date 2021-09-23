This is the location a well-known store chain is expanding to in Wigan

The old currys site where Farmfoods is set to open

Rumours that Farmfoods was set to relocate from its Woodhouse Lane base in Beech Hill because a new Lidl is being built nearby have been debunked after the business confirmed it is staying put AND opening a new outlet as well.

The new Farmfoods will occupy the unit that was previously Currys on Gower Street, Wigan, which has stood empty for more than two years.

Farmfoods was asked for a comment on how many jobs this would bring to the area but it declined to comment at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work has begun to refurbish the unit with an opening date of September 30 confirmed.

Building work is now also well under way for the new Lidl.

Plans for the store on the former industrial estate was given the green light by councillors last month.

The site used to be owned by fencing company Betafence Ltd before it was demolished in 2013 and the site has since been completely cleared.

As well as the new store, the area has also seen a number of new houses being built over recent years.

Before plans were granted for the supermarket, concerns were voiced by local residents about the extra traffic and parking problems it might generate.

On behalf of Lidl, Jonathan Harper of Rapleys LLP said the company has worked hard with the council on a proposal which will enhance the

site.

He said: “The proposals will result in this vacant brownfield site being brought back into beneficial use to provide a positive contribution to the surrounding area.”

The construction of the store will see the creation of 40 new full-time jobs, which people in the area are expected to benefit from.

There will also be 80 new “futureproof” car parking spaces implemented on the site, including two new electric vehicle charging points with the possibility of more being installed in the

future.

A dozen bicycle parking spaces will also be included in the development along with a new traffic regulation order and parking restrictions on Whitworth Way.

This will be the sixth Lidl in the borough and while there is no confirmed launch date as of yet, it is expected to open its doors in 2022.