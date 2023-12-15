Businesses and entrepreneurs across Wigan borough can now book their tickets ahead of the Believe in Business Festival 2024.

The popular event returns to the Edge Conference Centre in February with speakers, workshops and a local traders market on show.

Scheduled to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week, it will provide opportunities to learn about what the borough has to offer for start-up or younger firms, in addition to larger and more established companies.

Wigan's second Believe in Business will take place in February 2024

The Believe in Business Festival is organised by the Business Consortium, which was founded in early 2020 by local businesses in partnership and with support from Wigan Council.

Coun David Molyneux MBE, leader of Wigan Council, said: “We received a lot of really positive feedback from local businesses after this year’s festival, and I’m delighted that it is back again next year, working again in partnership with our local Business Consortium.

“We have made a few changes to last year’s format, with a shorter day to make it easier for people to attend, more dedicated time to network, and tailored sessions for businesses at different stages in their development, there is sure to be something for everyone.”

The event on Thursday, February 8, will include specialist speakers covering topics including finance, recruitment, procurement and marketing, with an exciting keynote speaker to be announced in the new year.

The Artisan Market will also return for 2024, showcasing local traders and a range of unique goods and products. There will be lots for business delegates and members of the public to browse and enjoy.

Businesses will also have the opportunity to chat with different organisations with an exhibition hall of support stands, with employment and skills support and more.

Jonathan Twist, managing director of Gee Tee’s Retail and Wholesale and member of the Wigan Borough Business Consortium, said: “Last year’s event really was inspirational; seeing so many Wigan borough businesses gather together, sharing ideas, insights, and their experiences.

“I am already really looking forward to next year’s event and I’d really encourage anyone who wants to develop their business and be part of our incredible community to get involved, this is sure to be a few hours well spent. Don’t hesitate - get your ticket booked now!”