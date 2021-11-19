Time running out to find temporary new home for Wigan town centre's post office

WHSmith on Standishgate is now in its final few days of trading

The franchise is currently based in WHSmith’s on Standishgate, but that store is due to put up its shutters for the last time on December 4.

The Post Office has said that it fully intends to have a permanent base in the town and has had several offers, but in the meantime it needs a stop-gap location.

This is one of several seeming comings and goings in Wigan of late, the headlines of course being dominated by the council’s approval of the Galleries25 project to build new homes, hospitality and leisure facilities over the next three years after knocking down the Galleries shopping centre.

Work being carried out on the former Yorkshire Bank

Shoppers will also have noticed that another high profile unit only a couple of doors away from Smith’s - the former Yorkshire Bank on Market Place - is currently a hive of activity as workmen strip out the old fittings.

However, hopes that something new is quickly going to slip into its place seem unfounded.

The work is being carried out by staff from Pemberton-based construction firm Amspec and senior estimator Joe Clark told the Wigan Observer: “We are merely conducting strip-out works at this stage, though, when a tenant takes the premises, we would hope to be involved in the fit-out works.”

And then there was the hope that a new occupant had been found for the former M&S building on Standishgate last month when Ashton Art Club was told it would have to cancel its exhibition there because a new buyer had been found. The display was axed but then it emerged that the deal with whomever had shown an interest in the premises had fallen through.

Meanwhile, a top priority is to keep the post office going for town centre visitors.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We know how important a post office is to a community and we are working hard to introduce a temporary post office as soon as possible. Alternative branches in the area include Wigan Lane and a brand-new post office opened at Hardybutts in September.

“We also have applicants to open a permanent post office in Wigan. These applications will be considered soon and we will then begin consultation on plans for a permanent replacement branch.”