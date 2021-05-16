Time to 'unWINEd'.. new coffee and wine bar launched in Wigan

Sarah Gallagher, Terry Bridge and Stephanie Fish, the team at unWINEd coffee shop and wine bar on Miry Lane

Terry Bridge, who runs Force Fitness, is opening a coffee and wine bar with fiancee Sarah Gallagher tomorrow (Monday).

The new venture, unWINEd, is situated above the Miry Lane gym, serving breakfast, a main menu and a wide range of drinks.

Terry, 33, hit on the idea when the site – which had been an accountant’s office – became vacant last year.

Sarah Gallagher behind the unWINEd bar

He said: “My landlord asked if I wanted to take it on and with the layout, I couldn’t see expanding the gym up there, so we thought, ‘Why not open a coffee and wine bar?’

“Sarah and I both love new projects, we work well together and we’re really happy with the way it’s turned out.”

They use local suppliers such as McRobb Butchers and Roberts & Co coffee, and are serving up healthy options such as poached egg and avocado on the breakfast menu, and Greek gyros wraps and stir fry on the main menu.

But they aren’t limiting their appeal to gym-goers and those watching their weight, with dishes such as a full English breakfast, American-style pancakes and burgers and chips – as well as wide range of drinks.

Stephanie Fish, a team member at unWINEd coffee shop and wine bar

And visitors can access unWINEd via a separate stairway, meaning anyone treating themselves to a few beers or glasses of wine won’t feel guilty walking through the gym area first!

“We did initially think of going down just the healthy food route, but we’d only be catering for the one market then,” explained Terry.

“The aim is to cater for everyone. If you want something healthy, you can, we have those options, but if you want a full English or a burger there’s that choice, too.

“We’re open from 9am until 8pm and we have breakfast, lunch, snacks, a kids menu, vegan options, tapas if you want nibbles – all of it fresh.

Terry Bridge at unWINEd coffee shop and wine bar on Miry Lane, above Force Fitness gym which he runs

“And it’s also a coffee shop and bar if you want to pop in for a brew or a drink. It’s all about balance, you have to unwind and kick back. It’s not about eating healthy all the time – if you do that, it’s not sustainable or realistic.”

Terry and Sarah, who have three sons, hope they can become another stop for those visiting the bars under the nearby arches, such as Wigan Central, as well as tap into the regeneration of the nearby Wigan Pier when it is completed.

They also hope to appeal to fans walking to and from Latics and Warriors games from the town centre when supporters are allowed back into the DW Stadium.

Terry added: “We get a lot of passing trade for the afternoon games especially, so we’ll look at take-out boxes and we hope they stop for a pint or two, and maybe some lunch.”

Terry Bridge in his more familiar role - at his Force Fitness gym in Wigan

Terry worked as a personal trainer before opening his first gym in Shevington four years ago. He expanded with the addition of his Wigan gym in November 2019, and created the brand Force Fitness.

Between the two sites, they have around 300 members and employ six personal trainers.

Sarah will manage unWINEd and employ two other full-time staff, as well as seven part-time staff.

They plan to make the venue available for bookings, such as for baby showers and other personal events, as Covid-regulations begin to ease. Terry added: “So much work has gone into it and now we’re really excited about people seeing it and trying out the food and drinks – we can’t wait.”

UnWINEd is open from 9am to 8pm Monday to Thursday, 9am to 9pm on Friday and 8am to 9pm-onwards on Saturday and Sunday.