Tours and beer-tasting promised at new Wigan brewery
A new craft brewery is set to open in Wigan which will offer tours and beer tasting events to people inWigan.
The new State of Kind Brew Co brewery will be based at Hemfield Court on Makerfield Way, Ince.
A wide range of craft beers will be made at the brewery and various guest beers will also beavailable.
A pizza bar cabin and covered outdoor seating area will also open on thesite.
The finishing touches are now being put to the new premises and it is hoped that the brewery will open by the end of April.
John Rawcliffe, director of State of Kind Brew Co, is excited about what the new operation can offer to people in Wigan.
Mr Rawcliffe said: “We’ve got a big state-of-the-art brew kit coming over and that is set to be installed on the unit.
“We’re going to really upscale the level of hospitality establishments in the area and it’s going to bring people to the area.
“The tap room will be an area for us to basically do brewery tours where people can come and test beers and sample the beers.
“We really think that people will come from outside the Wigan area [for the brewery’s events and tours] because it is something a bit different.”
The brewery will offer different types of pizza as they look to attract visitors from all across Wigan.
Some of the pre-existing facilities at the unit will be transformed to provide the space needed to make the pizzas.
Mr Rawcliffe said: “Well I love pizza and I don’t know anybody whodoesn’t.
“We’re not going to be just doing normal pizza, we’re going to be serving Detroit-style pizza … which will be baked in a converted post box in the unit.”
It is hoped that the opening of the brewery will help boost the hospitality scene in Wigan.
State of Kind Brew Co have aspirations to grow from their new base inInce.
Mr Rawcliffe said: “We’ll be selling our beers out nationally and we hope to expand into European and international markets as well.”