The new State of Kind Brew Co brewery will be based at Hemfield Court on Makerfield Way, Ince.

A wide range of craft beers will be made at the brewery and various guest beers will also beavailable.

A pizza bar cabin and covered outdoor seating area will also open on thesite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of the new brewery and taproom at State of Kind Brew Co, Hemfield Court, Ince.

The finishing touches are now being put to the new premises and it is hoped that the brewery will open by the end of April.

John Rawcliffe, director of State of Kind Brew Co, is excited about what the new operation can offer to people in Wigan.

Mr Rawcliffe said: “We’ve got a big state-of-the-art brew kit coming over and that is set to be installed on the unit.

“We’re going to really upscale the level of hospitality establishments in the area and it’s going to bring people to the area.

From left, Brewers Joe Carletti, Stuart Hazelden and owner John Rawcliffe, are getting ready to open their new brewery and taproom at State of Kind Brew Co, Hemfield Court, Ince.

“The tap room will be an area for us to basically do brewery tours where people can come and test beers and sample the beers.

“We really think that people will come from outside the Wigan area [for the brewery’s events and tours] because it is something a bit different.”

The brewery will offer different types of pizza as they look to attract visitors from all across Wigan.

Some of the pre-existing facilities at the unit will be transformed to provide the space needed to make the pizzas.

They are hoping the tap room will be up and running in April

Mr Rawcliffe said: “Well I love pizza and I don’t know anybody whodoesn’t.

“We’re not going to be just doing normal pizza, we’re going to be serving Detroit-style pizza … which will be baked in a converted post box in the unit.”

It is hoped that the opening of the brewery will help boost the hospitality scene in Wigan.

State of Kind Brew Co have aspirations to grow from their new base inInce.