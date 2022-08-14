Trade union RMT will hold meeting in Wigan to provide update on railway dispute

The RMT will give an update on the dispute between railway firms and employees at 1pm on Thursday at Wigan Central.
Wigan Trades Council is supporting the meeting and encouraging its members and the public to attend.
Mary Callaghan, trades council president, said: “No-one should underestimate the importance of this dispute. The railway workers are not just striking in defence of their own jobs and conditions, in keeping pace with inflation, they are also paving the way for all of us to improve the quality of all of our lives.
"They are showing that trade unionism is not history, it’s alive and well and continues to represent workers’ interests.”
Tens of thousands of RMT members are planning to walk out again on Thursday and Saturday as part of the ongoing dispute.