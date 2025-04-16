Transformation of Wigan masonic hall into homes: picture special

By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
As revealed earlier this week, a grade II listed former Wigan Masonic Hall in the town centre is fast being turned into apartments. The Tower Buildings on Wallgate were designed by Bolton architects Bradshaw and Gass in 1898. They are known for their elaborate red brick and terracotta architecture became a Masonic Hall in 1901. The Hall was used for lodge meetings and functions for over 100 years and the last meeting was held in 2004.

These pictures show precious remnants of its past use and how work is progressing on the flats which are expected to be completed by October.

