Travis Perkins donates building materials for Duke of Edinburgh Award

Thanks to the branch in Wigan, the pupils have been able to complete a new worship garden – the materials have been used to help build a path, that leads up to it.

It means that pupils and staff at the school will be able to enjoy the path, garden and seating area. It is part of the local Glebe church project, which is being carried out in conjunction with the children’s Duke of Edinburgh award.

The branch donated two bulk bags of bark, 16 floor boards and two rolls of weed membrane which will be used in the path’s construction.

