A recently shut down Wigan bar has announced that it will re-open after the lease was handed over to a local couple.

Last week saw the surprising announcement that The H Taphouse in Ashton-in-Makerfield would close its doors due to the publicans’ demand of running two businesses and full-time work being too much.

In a social media post, Ste and Emma presented the opportunity for someone to take on the lease of the premises which was ready to continue operating.

The H Taphouse will re-open in the first week of December

Since the announcement, discussions have been held and the reins have been handed over to Tab and Ash who are excited to keep things moving forward.

Ste and Emma wrote: “We mentioned that there was a short period left on the lease and we would discuss it with anyone who was interested. Well we were overwhelmed.

"The news is that we have met a really lovely couple who are so like us when we started this, that is was a no brainer for us to hand the reins over! This means that The Taphouse will RE-OPEN!”

The new custodians will look to put their own stamp onto things and are expected to open in the first week of December, with many locals’ favourite craft beers on the pumps and even pizza nights once a month.

Customers shared their delight at the news with one saying: “Many thanks to Ste and Emma for the fantastic work they’ve done over the last few years - what a great place they’ve run- looking forward to meeting and enjoying a pint with Tab and Ash!”