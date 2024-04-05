Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rebuild With Hope, which works with people facing multiple barriers to employment such as ex-offenders, homeless folk, refugees, ex-services veterans and asylum-seekers, is currently occupying the vast former Debenhams unit in the Grand Arcade, having moved in last summer.

But, as Wigan Today exclusively revealed last month, much of that former anchor tenant premises is soon to be transformed into a new entertainment and hospitality venue.

And so arrangements have been made for the charity to decamp upstairs to what used to be the very large former TK Maxx store. Opening day is April 12.

The former TK Maxx store on the upper floor of the Grand Arcade sporting the new Rebuild With Hope livery

Rebuild With Hope will stay in the Debenhams unit until they are formally asked to make way for Stack, which could be in the summer.

Stack will be taking over a substantial part of the former department store. Live entertainment, food and drink would be provided seven days a week, including into the evening, providing a much needed boost to the night-time economy while creating 140 jobs.

In order to achieve this, Stack wants to create significant new access onto Concert Square, Millgate, with an outside seating area on three levels.

The mall inside would be subdivided and extended to the doors through to the multi-storey carpark and two storeys on the Millgate side would be taken over by Stack.

Major restructuring work would be required because the intention is to create an internal balcony (as well as a mezzanine floor) by taking out a large section of the first floor so that those in the upper areas can look down on a newly built stage.

It had always been understood that Rebuild With Hope would have to move if the Grand Arcade managed to secure a major new tenant, so preparations were already made.

The charity’s chief executive officer Louise Atherton said: “We have not been given notice on the lease yet but we know it's coming.

"The landlords also want us to stay because we have helped to improve footfall and we are providing a community service.

"We aim to run both stores for a couple of months, just opening the bottom floor of TK Maxx for starters with our homeware and then when we have to leave Debenhams altogether, we will move the clothes across and to the upstairs of our new base.

“This expansion aligns with our mission to support individuals facing barriers to employment. Building on the success of our flagship store in Grand Arcade, we are eager to witness the continued growth of our charity and its impact on the community.”

"We are working with other charities and social enterprises, including The Cycle Project who repair cycles and then sell them on. ”

Grand Arcade manager Mike Matthews said: “We are thrilled to see Rebuild with Hope going from strength to strength with a second store with Grand Arcade.

"This expansion is a testament to the store’s popularity among our shoppers. We are confident that this new addition will further enrich the shopping experience for our visitors.

"This also means another large unit is no longer vacant and has been given a new lease of life.

"The entire Grand Arcade team wish everyone at Rebuild with Hope the best of luck and we look forward to welcoming shoppers to the new store.”

Stack bosses say that spanning across a vast space capable of accommodating over 2,000 people at peak times, Stack Wigan will be a “haven for those seeking a dynamic and diverse day and night out. The concept boasts a carefully curated mix of live music, bars, and street food vendors, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.”

Following in the footsteps of Gamer X, which recently opened its doors at the Grand Arcade, they say Stack will further solidify the venue's position as a premier destination for entertainment and leisure in Wigan.

A company spokesman said that the intention is to have live entertainment seven days a week starting at 2pm. During the daytime and school holidays this could include children’s entertainers and magicians as well as musical performers.

And the company says its dedication to supporting small businesses will be evident in its street food offering, providing a platform for local entrepreneurs to launch or expand their culinary ventures.