Uncle Joe's factory celebrates loyal staff member's silver anniversary

It’s proving a year of big anniversaries for Wigan’s famous sweet factory.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
For not only are the makers of Uncle Joe’s mintballs celebrating their 125th anniversary, they are also saluting the silver anniversary of a key member of the team.

Sales and office manager Anita Taulty has clocked up 25 years at the Dorning Street confectionary business and her husband Carl isn’t far behind either.

Left to right: Anita Taulty, John Winnard, Antony Winnard and Carl TaultyLeft to right: Anita Taulty, John Winnard, Antony Winnard and Carl Taulty
John Winnard MBE and Antony Winnard, fourth generation family members and joint MDs at Uncle Joe’s said: “It is truly an honour to share this journey with such passionate individuals who have contributed immensely to the success and legacy of our business.

"Both of us along with our senior management team Carl Taulty and wife Anita Taulty, have collectively amassed an astounding 150 years of service to Uncle Joe's Mint Balls.

“This momentous occasion not only signifies unwavering loyalty and dedication but also reinforces the timelessness and significance of our brand.

"From the very beginning, our goal has been to create the finest quality confectionery that brings joy to all who taste it, and today, that tradition lives on.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our incredible employees, past and present, who have contributed to our success over the past 125 years. Without your hard work, passion, and unwavering commitment, we would not be where we are today.”

