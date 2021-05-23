Uncle Joe’s plea for volunteers to taste new creations

Uncle Joe's mint balls

Six lucky fans of the iconic Wigan-made sweet will be given the chance to taste prototype confectionary and put forward their own ideas as well as give feedback on existing varieties.

The chance to become a member of the Suck It And See tasting panel is open to people of all ages, including children, and follows the overwhelming response from Uncle Joe’s fans to social media posts about new products and innovations.

John Winnard MBE and Antony Winnard, Uncle Joe’s joint managing directors, said: “We look upon the people who follow us on social media as part of the extended Uncle Joe’s family and they are always giving us feedback and helping us to come up with new ideas.

“Our range of festive sweets and our Mint With A Hint range are both recent examples of how our fans have played a part in creating new flavours.

“We thought it would be good to get six of our biggest fans to take that one step further and to actually be part of a new tasting panel. Panel members can be anyone, ranging from children who spend their pocket money on our sweets to older people who have eaten Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls all their life.”

Nominations for the sweet tasting panel can be made by emailing [email protected] putting Sweet Panel in the subject line or by replying on social media, giving the reasons for the nomination.

Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls are made by Dorning Street-based William Santus and Co Ltd, a privately-owned traditional sweet company that was established in 1898.