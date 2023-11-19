UPDATE: Latest pictures from the Galleries demolition and redevelopment
Gradually the area once occupied by the impressive Galleries shopping centre is being cleared. In fact, as these pictures by photographer James Mclelland show, large parts of the area are now looking decidedly flat. The work is, of course, to make way for leisure, hospitality and homes plus a new base for the market.
By Matt Pennington
Published 19th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Progress continues to be made and by this time next year the last vestiges of the red brick mall, opened by the Princess of Wales only 32 years ago, are likely to have gone.