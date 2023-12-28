UPDATE: Scenes of Wigan town centre demolition and redevelopment
There can have been few years in Wigan’s centuries-old history that have seen its townscape change as much as it has in this one. Here are the latest pictures showing how the demolition of The Galleries, in preparation for major new developments in the next couple of years, has altered the look of the place. Several people have remarked how disorientating it all is.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT
Only the Market Hall remains and that will be gone once a new one is built in the next year.
