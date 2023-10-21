UPDATE: The Galleries demolition
We take a look around Wigan town centre to see the progress of the demolition of The Galleries shopping centre, which is currently being knocked down to make way for the new Galleries25 project.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Construction workers and their vehicles have been pulling down the 1990s shopping mall to make way for a new £135m development.
Due to be completed in 2025, it will have a hotel, 464 homes and a multimedia centre with a cinema, 10-lane bowling alley and indoor mini-golf.
It is a joint venture partnership between Wigan Council and developers Cityheart and BCEGI UK.
