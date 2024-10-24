Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan community has been left dismayed at the closure of its post office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hawkley Hall Post Office on Carr Lane will close on Saturday December 7 after the postmaster retires.

The nearest alternative branch offered to customers will be Goose Green Post Office inside the Morrisons Daily on Clapgate Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawkley Hall Post Office will close in December

However this isn’t on the same bus route, making it difficult for pensioners and those who don’t drive to reach.

The Post Office has said it is hoping the closure will be temporary while it finds alternative premises, but people aren’t hopeful it will return.

A Hawkley Hall resident, who did not want to be identified, said: "I can't see them finding another postmaster or even a shop now that’s closing too.

"After all that Mr Bates v the Post Office trouble, who wants to run a post office these days?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But residents don't have a problem with the post office staff. We need them. They are an important part of a community and the next nearest shops are too far away, especially for older people."

Councillors in Worsley Mesnes have said they will do all they can to assist the Post Office in finding a new location.

Coun David Hurst said: “The postmaster has chosen to step down. The notice that the post office has put out says its an unplanned and it will be a temporary closure and they will be doing all they can to finding a suitable alternative.

"The one on Clapgate Lane is listed as the nearest Post Office which is not on the same bus service. People coming from Worsley Mesnes to Hawkley won’t be able to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ideally we’d have one back in Hawkley Hall. The issue with that is that the shop with it has also been closed as well and has been sold off to my understanding.

"Alternative premises will need to be found, which is never an easy ask because there are limited properties available.

"From the ward councillors’ point of view, we will be working with the Post Office to try to find a suitable alternative.

"They’re going to have to find premises and a new postmaster which are in short supply.”