Valentine's Day flowers: 11 of the highest-rated florists in and around Wigan according to Google reviews

We’ve put together a list using Google reviews consisting of 11 florists in the borough with ratings ranging from 4.7 to 5 out of 5 based on customer feedback.
1. Anne-Marie's Florist
Located in Leigh, Anne-Marie's Florist has a rating of 4.8 from 22 reviews Photo: submit
2. Lillies Florist
With a total of 38 reviews from customers, Lillies Florist in Atherton has a 5 out of 5 rating Photo: submit
3. Appley Blossom
Based in Appley Bridge, Appley Blossom has a rating of 4.7 after 15 reviews on Google Photo: submit
4. Barrowcroft Wood
Barrowcroft Wood has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 45 reviews Photo: submit