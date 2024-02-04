News you can trust since 1853
Valentine's Day flowers: 11 of the highest-rated florists in and around Wigan according to Google reviews

Valentine’s Day is upon us and Wigan florists are stocked up ready for an influx of romantics looking to impress their partner.
By Matt Pennington
Published 4th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT

We’ve put together a list using Google reviews consisting of 11 florists in the borough with ratings ranging from 4.7 to 5 out of 5 based on customer feedback.

Located in Leigh, Anne-Marie's Florist has a rating of 4.8 from 22 reviews

1. Anne-Marie's Florist

Located in Leigh, Anne-Marie's Florist has a rating of 4.8 from 22 reviews Photo: submit

With a total of 38 reviews from customers, Lillies Florist in Atherton has a 5 out of 5 rating

2. Lillies Florist

With a total of 38 reviews from customers, Lillies Florist in Atherton has a 5 out of 5 rating Photo: submit

Based in Appley Bridge, Appley Blossom has a rating of 4.7 after 15 reviews on Google

3. Appley Blossom

Based in Appley Bridge, Appley Blossom has a rating of 4.7 after 15 reviews on Google Photo: submit

Barrowcroft Wood has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 45 reviews

4. Barrowcroft Wood

Barrowcroft Wood has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 45 reviews Photo: submit

