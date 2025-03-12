Northern says local business owners should consider “setting up shop” on the rail network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are currently 29 vacant units being advertised by the train operator’s commercial property partner, Lambert Smith Hampton.

Vacant units suitable for office space are available at stations including Wigan Wallgate, Poynton in Cheshire and Worksop in Nottinghamshire.

Retail space is available at stations including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The platform at Wigan Wallgate

Alderley Edge, Chelford, Padgate, Poynton and Wilmslow in Cheshire;

Ferriby in East Yorkshire;

Bolton and Romiley in Greater Manchester;

Knaresborough in North Yorkshire;

Worksop in Nottinghamshire; and

Bingley, Cross Gates and Keighley in West Yorkshire.

The Station House at Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire is on the market with options for full redevelopment, including leisure use, licensed restaurant, office or retail.

For the full list of units available, including details of size and tenure, click here.

Robert Ellams, head of property at Northern, said: “There are some prime commercial spaces available at stations across our network that benefit from high footfall and great connectivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of them are located within heritage buildings that mean a lot to the local community that use them.

“I would encourage any local business owner to consider ‘setting up shop’ on the railway and to check out the 29 units currently up for grabs.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.