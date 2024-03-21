Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And Uncle Joe’s MInt Balls have been with us for a whopping 126 years now.

The sweets, made by Wm Santus and Co, have been sold around the globe and have won royal approval, not least when the future King Charles honoured a promise to drop in five years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business has been passed down through generations and we were given a behind-the-scenes tour to see how the famous confectionary is made.