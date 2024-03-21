Watch as we go behind-the-scenes to see how Uncle Joe's Mint Balls are made in Wigan
They are as much part of Wigan as its Pier, sporting heroes and Haigh Hall.
And Uncle Joe’s MInt Balls have been with us for a whopping 126 years now.
The sweets, made by Wm Santus and Co, have been sold around the globe and have won royal approval, not least when the future King Charles honoured a promise to drop in five years ago.
The business has been passed down through generations and we were given a behind-the-scenes tour to see how the famous confectionary is made.
