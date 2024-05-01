West Lancashire College invites local companies to apprenticeship breakfast event
The event will focus on an in-depth look at the benefits of Apprenticeships, employer incentives and the grants available, as well as the opportunity to ask the curriculum tutors and Apprenticeship team members any relevant questions. There will also be a chance to find out more about how Apprenticeships can benefit the business with fresh thinking, improve productivity and how to help futureproof the workforce.
After the event, companies will be able to embark on a guided tour of the West Lancashire College campus that includes their Construction and Engineering training facilities, based within the School of Science and Centre for Advanced Construction & Engineering.
The college invites local Carpentry and Joinery, Electrical, Engineering and Bricklaying companies to the event on Friday 17th May from 8.45am until 10am. You can register your free place on their Event Brite page or contact the college direct on 01695 52300 / [email protected]