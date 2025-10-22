Westhoughton business owner celebrates as Guide Dogs trainee Ralph graduates

A Westhoughton businessman is celebrating after Ralph, the Guide Dog puppy he helped sponsor, officially graduated and is already transforming the life of his new owner.

Jonathan Fry has supported the training of Ralph through his oven valeting business, which he has operated locally for more than 20 years.

After more than 18 months of development, the Golden Retriever-Labrador cross has completed his training and has now been successfully matched with a visually impaired owner, helping them live more independently.

Ralph’s trainer, Leonie, said: “Ralph has already had a massive impact on his new owner’s life. They’ve bonded beautifully and are forming a strong partnership built on trust and teamwork.”

Jonathan, who runs Ovenu Bolton, said: “I’m really pleased to hear Ralph is now a fully trained guide dog. It’s great to know he’s out there making a real difference to someone’s life, helping them live more independently and confidently. Supporting Guide Dogs is a fantastic way to give something back, and I’m proud to have played a part in his journey.”

Ovenu franchisees began sponsoring Ralph in 2023 via Guide Dogs’ ‘Name a Puppy’ scheme, following the early retirement of their first sponsored pup, Selsey, due to a minor health issue. Determined to continue supporting the charity, they named their next pup Ralph in honour of Ovenu founder Rik Hellewell’s late grandfather, who lost his sight.

A spokesperson for Guide Dogs said: “Such generous support has made a real difference – not just to Ralph’s journey, but now also to the person whose life he’s helping transform.”

Ovenu Bolton covers postcodes BL1 through to BL7, including Westhoughton, Horwich, and Heaton.