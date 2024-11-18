When we were Down Your Way in Wigan, Ashton and Pemberton in 2012

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Nov 2024, 04:55 GMT
Down Your Way, that popular picture feature from the Wigan Evening Post from years ago, used to profile the staff of shops, salons and other businesses on a particular borough street, arcade or precinct.

This latest retrospective dates from early 2012 and reacquaints readers with shopkeepers and employees on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Bryn Street in Ashton and both The Galleries and the Royal Arcade in Wigan town centre.

.

1. Down Your Way in Pemberton, Wigan and Ashton

. Photo: STAFF

.

2. Zuber Patel at Varanni Shoes in The Galleries Shopping Centre

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

.

3. Brenda Solanki, Tom Rogers and Janet Riding at Pure Party in The Galleries

. Photo: NF

.

4. Sarah Walker, Matty Daniels and Dan Thompson at the Latics Club Shop in The Galleries Shopping Centre

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

