Former Hollyoaks star Davinia Taylor has announced the long-awaited arrival of Brain Powder – an energy boosting nootropic with a high-octane campaign to match – plus Halal Collagen.

Her brand WillPowders in 2021 to offer a range of science-led, nutrient dense supplements and clean nutrition to help those struggling with bad eating habits, yo-yo diets, brain-fog and hormonal fluctuations, which are advised by a panel of industry experts.

The brand is changing the face of these for all the family by developing premium, clean, effective supplements such as collagen and MCT Keto powder at high-street prices that can be used by all the family.

Davinia Taylor

Nootropics, also known as “smart drugs,” are a diverse group of medicinal substances whose action improves human thinking, learning, and memory, especially in cases where these functions are impaired such as by Alzheimer’s disease. There are more disagreements as to whether they sharpen the minds of healthy people.

Davinia says bio-hacking was the turning point in her journey, changing her attitude from “I’ll sleep when I’m dead” to one of optimum health and energy.

After turning her own life around, battling depression and addictions while shedding three stone through nutritional supplements, diet, and exercise, Davinia wants everyone to be able to achieve optimal health.

Brain Powder Nootropic is said to be the perfect way to get a boost of energy and mental clarity whenever you need it.

With added L-theanine to help improve mental focus and clarity while zero carbs, zero sugar, zero insulin spike makes it also suitable for fasting.

Davinia hopes to reach more people with the introduction of a halal collagen.

She said, "It was a chance meeting with Nargis Malik who runs a Cryotherapy clinic near my home in Lancashire while I was training for the Manchester Marathon.

"We got talking about how my WillPowders collagen manufactured in Switzerland was not halal and it raised the question about the suitability of WillPowders collagen for a halal diet."

The new halal collagen comes from grass-fed cattle which is difficult to source, ensuring that the cows are fed a quality grain so that the product remains nutrient dense.