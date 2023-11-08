Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 947ft sq of retail space, Aldi on Scot Lane, Newtown has been transformed as part of £600m investment into improving the chain’s stores and services across the UK, based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The new-look outlet offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award-winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

Aldi on Scot Lane is set to re-open after a refurbishment

The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and will feature clearer signs to make it effortless. Fresh bread and cakes have now been moved to the last aisle to prevent them getting damaged under customers’ shopping and the store will now offer easy-to-browse freezers.

Wigan customers can also take a walk down the Aisle of Aldi, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday. During re-opening week, the store will be offering a range of toys at discounted prices. The store employs 32 people from the local community, and the refurbishment will create additional jobs.

Store manager Steve Leech said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”