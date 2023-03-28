News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
3 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
6 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
8 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
8 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
8 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Wigan and Leigh College partners with Heinz to offer new engineering course

Wigan and Leigh College and Kraft Heinz’s new partnership has created a bespoke training programme.

By Sian Jones
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

The College will deliver a tailored qualification allowing existing mechanical and electrical engineering staff at the Kitt Green site to gain a multi skills qualification.

Developments in the food manufacturing industry have created a requirement for engineering staff to have multi-discipline skills allowing them to be able to deal with both electrical and mechanical maintenance to ensure the plant and systems run smoothly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vice Principal, Alison Rushton said: “This innovative programme is the result of a close working partnership between the College and Kraft Heinz and forms part of a suite of training solutions.

The first group of mechanical engineers from Kraft Heinz with College Lecturer, Chris Yates on far left, Training and Development Manager at Kraft Heinz (Kitt Green site), Marianne Thompson – second from right. Head of Apprenticeships at the College, Sarah Boyd – far left
The first group of mechanical engineers from Kraft Heinz with College Lecturer, Chris Yates on far left, Training and Development Manager at Kraft Heinz (Kitt Green site), Marianne Thompson – second from right. Head of Apprenticeships at the College, Sarah Boyd – far left
The first group of mechanical engineers from Kraft Heinz with College Lecturer, Chris Yates on far left, Training and Development Manager at Kraft Heinz (Kitt Green site), Marianne Thompson – second from right. Head of Apprenticeships at the College, Sarah Boyd – far left
Most Popular

"We are delighted to be supporting such an important local employer, developing their workforce skills and providing a talent pipeline of young people for their business.”

The bespoke course which will be delivered at the college’s Centre of Excellence in Engineering at the Pagefield Centre will benefit 48 engineering staff from the company.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Police accused of 'stonewalling' attempts to find missing ex-Wigan Warriors, St ...

Training and Development Manager at Kraft Heinz’s Kitt Green site, Marianne Thomson said: “With the pressures on businesses these days it is vital that we look at how we drive efficiencies, this is a perfect example of this in cross skilling our engineering workforce.

"Not only does it drive time efficiencies, it also strikes at the heart of engaging our employees in giving them this amazing opportunity to upskill. This is purely voluntary, so the fact that 48 employees have stepped forward to take this chance means it is a strong endorsement of what we are trying to achieve.

“We at Kraft Heinz could not have done it without a partnership from Wigan & Leigh College and Greater Manchester Combined Authority who have released vital funding to support this innovative and important upskilling program.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The course, which started in February, initially for a group of eight employees will continue in block week learning with the new intake coming each month over the course of the next five to six months and will be delivered by industry expert tutors from the college.

The college has invested heavily to develop this specialist strand of its engineering manufacturing provision which includes the creation of a specialist training room with electrical maintenance rigs to ensure the course supports the demanding food industry standards.

In addition, Wigan and Leigh College opted to undertake the rigorous approval process set out by the National Skills Academy for Food and Drink (NSAFD) and were delighted to have achieved approved provider status.

NSAFD is an industry recognised qualification that employers within the food industry require.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The college has also employed a number of highly experienced industry staff to deliver the programme.

This collaborative initiative follows a traineeship programme designed for eight care leavers, who are currently gaining valuable work experience at the factory, in sections including can production, raw goods manufacturing and sterilisation areas, alongside gaining skills to make them job ready at the College.

Some will soon gain the opportunity to be interviewed for apprenticeships within the company.

Wigan