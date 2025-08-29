Wigan and Leigh Hospice receives donation thanks to Leigh opticians fundraiser

PATIENTS at Wigan and Leigh Hospice will benefit from a donation boost thanks to a local opticians.

Specsavers in Leigh, which is locally owned and run, attended local festival, Leigh Feast, with a family fundraising day in aid of the hospice with activities such as a glasses and hearing aid service station, raffle, ‘spin the wheel’ game, and colouring competition.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice provides care and support for over 1200 people with life-limiting illnesses every year, however as a registered charity, it relies heavily on donations from the public to continue with its vital work.

Samantha Henderson, store manager at Specsavers Leigh, says: ‘We chose Wigan and Leigh Hospice as it is local, they depend on donations to keep it running and it’s such an important part of our community. We all know someone who has been affected by a life limiting condition, and it could affect any one of us in future.

‘For our store, we’ve also got a member of staff who has a close connection as her auntie who sadly passed away recently was at the Hospice, so it felt right for us to try and give back. We’re always looking to help local causes that are important to our community and we’re grateful to be able to help support such important work.’

So far, the store has raised over £100, with the fundraiser still open for donations. Those wishing to contribute can drop cash donations into the charity bucket at Specsavers Leigh.

Emily Morris, fundraising assistant at Wigan and Leigh Hospice, says: ‘The support we get from the Wigan & Leigh community and our local businesses is incredible, and we wouldn’t be able to open our doors and be there for those who need us without it.

‘Every day we need to raise more than £12,000 just to keep our hospice services running and couldn’t do so without the help of our amazing supporters. We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Specsavers Leigh for their hard work and determination to fundraise for us – we are so grateful for their support.’

Leigh Feast is a twice annual festival held in Lilford Park and is attended by businesses and community groups from across the area.

Paul Wright, organiser at Leigh Feast, says, ‘The festival in 2024 was previously organised by Wigan Council but the running of the festival from 2025 has been handed over to a small dedicated group of volunteers. Due to the overwhelming success, we’ll be bringing it back twice a year going forward.

‘We were all only too happy to organise something for our local community, and it’s amazing that businesses like Specsavers have used Leigh Feast as a way to raise money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, a great local cause.’

Those unable to attend a Specsavers store unaccompanied may be eligible to receive the same eye care at home via its Home Visits service. Specsavers Home Visits covers more than 90 per cent of the UK. To check if you are eligible, please visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/eligibility

For more information visit Specsavers Leigh, 47-49 Bradshawgate, Leigh, Greater Manchester, WN7 4NB, call 01942 682160 or go to https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/leigh