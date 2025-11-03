Wigan bar owner wins prestigious award

Jo with her award at the event in London

Joanna Whalley, the owner of one of Wigan’s most popular bars, Wigan Central has won the award of Hospitality Leader of the Year 2025 at the inaugural Women In Beer UK Awards which were held at EKO Brewery in London.

The sold-out inaugural Women in Beer® Awards took place on October 28, at Eko Brewery and Taproom in Peckham, London. The event celebrated the women shaping the beer industry in the UK today.

Whether working professionally, independently, or as a volunteer, these awards aim to celebrate and uplift women’s contributions across all areas of beer.

By showcasing the women who shape and support the beer industry, we’re helping to rebalance gender representation and drive lasting change.

After picking up her award Jo said: “It was an absolute honour to not only be nominated but also to be announced as the winner. I’ve worked in the hospitality sector for 20 years and have enjoyed building Wigan Central into a pub that’s considered a hub for the Wigan community.”

Jo continued: “To receive recognition from Women in Beer is a real highlight of my career. I was humbled to be in the same room as some of the most influential women in the industry, including Natalya Watson, Lucy Do, and Melissa Cole, to name a few. The overwhelming support and congratulations from my customers have been incredible. Seeing how happy they are for me is the greatest gift I could hope for.”

Jo is extremely passionate about beer and has achieved multiple qualifications in the world of beer. Her long term aim is to be amongst the highest qualified Beer Experts in the UK, and expand into Beer Education, giving other people the chance to explore the world of beer and achieve their own levels of expertise.