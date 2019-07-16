Wigan barber's move to put him cut above the rest

A Wigan barber hopes his move to a larger shop will put him a cut above the competition when it comes to keeping customers entertained.



Matty Brown has been running Father Browns in the town centre for almost two years, and until recently had been operating out of a small, single-seat stall inside Wigan market.

But now, the 27-year-old from Ashton has moved to a large new premises, a stone’s throw away in Mesnes Street.

“I’ve always wanted a proper shop. It’s always been a plan, and I’ve just gone for it,” said Matty.

Opening up in an old bike shop, Matty has paid homage to the shop’s former use by decorating the walls with vintage flyers and retro posters left behind by the previous business.

He said: “It’s nice on the eyes, it looks by far the best barbershop in Wigan!

“I’m chuffed, absolutely chuffed. The business has grown really well – I’ve made it to a bigger shop! It’s just kept growing and growing!”

Matty has kitted out his new space with a range of things to keep his customers busy while they wait for their trim.

“We’ve got a pool table, an Xbox One, a Sega Megadrive and huge music speaker,” he revealed.

And Matty isn’t stopping there.

“I’ve got big plans. I want to expand and open more shops, and use the space upstairs to maybe put sunbeds in and a tattoo studio!”

Speaking about the name of the shop, Matty said: “I just wanted something people would remember. I thought it would be nice because of course it’s my surname, and I have a son, so I am Father Brown.”

Father Browns, at 53 Mesnes Street, Wigan, is open 10am-6pm on Monday and Wednesday and 9am-8pm Thursday to Friday, 9am-6pm on Saturday and 9am-noon on Sunday.

