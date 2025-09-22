Wigan-based ASH Integrated Services achieves cyber essentials certification

Multi-award-winning mechanical and electrical engineering firm ASH Integrated Services is proud to announce that it has achieved Cyber Essentials certification. Cyber Essentials is a key government-backed accreditation that demonstrates robust cyber security measures are in place across the business.

The Tyldesley-based company, which serves clients across education, healthcare, public and commercial sectors, says the certification reinforces its commitment to data protection, operational resilience, and client assurance.

Cyber Essentials, a scheme developed by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), helps organisations guard against the most common cyber threats.

Certification shows that ASH has the correct protocols in place to protect customer and company data, prevent security breaches, and maintain secure digital operations.

Antony Grace, Director at ASH Integrated Services, said: “This is a really important milestone for us as we continue to grow. We work with clients across sensitive sectors like education and healthcare, where security and trust are everything. Gaining Cyber Essentials demonstrates that we’re taking cyber security seriously and that we’re a trusted contractor in every sense, on site and online.”

Founded in 2019, ASH Integrated Services has grown from a four-person start-up to a trusted regional supplier with over 60 employees.

The business delivers fully integrated electrical, mechanical, heating, and renewable energy solutions, including facilities management and compliance services.

Their latest achievement builds on a series of recent successes including Constructionline Gold Accreditation, multiple national awards, and growing involvement in careers and skills development across Greater Manchester.

“Digital threats are just as serious as physical ones,” Antony added. “This certification protects our systems and our clients’ peace of mind.”

For more information on ASH Integrated Services and its accreditations, visit: www.ashintegratedservices.co.uk