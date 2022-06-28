Interact Contact Centres, which partners with many of the world’s leading brands to deliver multi-award winning customer experience, sales and digital messaging services, has won a gold and a silver award at the National Contact Centre Awards 2022.

The gold Change Maker award focused on the significant impact their project manager, Sophie Dorrell, and the Interact team have made while delivering changes that cut across employees, customers and the wider community.

The Interact team at the UK National Contact Awards accompanied by host Ainsley Harriott (left)

The silver Most Positive Impact on the Community award was for the company having demonstrated the phenomenal influence the team have made over the last 12 months.

This year’s ceremony saw over 1,000 contact centre leaders and innovators come together to celebrate the very best within the UK industry.

There is a rigorous judging process which is carried out with a very high standard for contenders to meet, making it quite prestigious.

Michael Pollock, group managing director, said: “To be recognised and win two prestigious UK national contact centre awards is truly phenomenal.

“We’re thrilled to win gold and silver and have the team, including Sophie Dorrell, recognised in this way.

"I’m so proud of the dedication and hard work they have shown, which has led to these incredible achievements.