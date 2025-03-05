Wigan-based Evolve Business Group opens new £250,000 warehouse following multi-million-pound investment from BGF last year. New warehouse enables company to upgrade office headquarters with £850,000 investment into new furniture and layout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evolve, a provider of Managed Network Solutions and IT services, today announces the opening of its new £250,000 warehouse in Wigan as the company experiences rapid growth.

Under its expansion plans following a multi-million-pound investment from BGF last year, Evolve has established the new 6000 square foot warehouse to streamline the purpose-built approach it takes to its operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Purpose built for prestaging, the warehouse will be five times more efficient than Evolve’s previous warehouse space in its headquarters due to the additional space available: the warehouse currently has capacity for 100 pallets, with the option to expand to 300 pallets. It also houses a disaster recovery zone to support Evolve’s 24/7/365 contingency plan, and involved upskilling employees with forklift training to enable them to be self-sufficient and quicker.

Alan Stephenson-Brown, CEO at Evolve

Previously housing its warehouse operations at its headquarters in Wigan, the new warehouse space has enabled Evolve to expand and upgrade its main office with an £850,000 investment.

The new office design is open-plan to promote a united team and features additional pods for smaller breakout spaces, a larger conference space for internal socials, panoramic views of the North West as well as a larger kitchen with a state of the art coffee machine, more kitchen appliances and more seating for team collaboration.

Alan Stephenson-Brown, CEO at Evolve, commented: “The investment into our warehouse and office spaces demonstrates the commitment Evolve has to its own growth and development, as well as to our people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Employees have been critical to the whole process, from their involvement in the planning process of the new office design to the availability of free onsite food and drink at the new warehouse that has led to feedback of increased happiness for the whole team.

“Every employee at Evolve is important to us, and we’re delighted to have two new spaces that reflect the unified feeling of our team. The warehouse build is a real feat for our company, having started as an idea on kitchen worktops at shareholder houses and eventually growing an old warehouse of 1300 square foot to 6000 square foot.

"With an ever-expanding headcount, our more collaborative and modern office and warehouse spaces will help to facilitate our continued growth and development plans.”

This announcement follows the recent appointments of Michelle Horan as Finance Director Martyn Yih as Head of IT services and Caroline Oxley in a new Head of People role, which were all part of a long-term strategy to strengthen Evolve’s leadership team, and reinforce its commitment to being an employer of choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company also recently announced new strategic partnerships with Purple, a leading provider of WiFi and place-based analytics solutions, EvolveIP, a UK based UCaaS and CCaaS service provider.

Founded in 2005, Evolve has seen exponential growth with the incorporation of SD-WAN, internet connectivity, and a range of IT support solutions. Today, it is a fully-managed B2B network provider, offering its clients reliable, secure and resilient solutions, and operating in 12 countries.