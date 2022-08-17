Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grand Arcade will support Joining Jack to raise awareness of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and funds for research to treat it.

It is particularly special as it is 10 years since the charity was set up by former Wigan Warriors player Andy Johnson and his wife Alex after their son Jack was diagnosed with the condition.

Grand Arcade's centre manager Mike Matthews and marketing executive Gill Sarath do the Joining Jack salute with Jack Johnson, right

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre manager Mike Matthews said: “I am really excited about this partnership and to support such a good, local cause. It’s a great opportunity for us to help Jack, his family and the JJ team to raise important funds and awareness of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.”

Duchenne is a fatal muscle-wasting disease which affects around one in every 3,500 boys worldwide.

The Grand Arcade will support Joining Jack through sponsorship activities, fund-raising at its kids’ club events and allowing the charity to use the centre for promotional purposes.

Jack has already cut the ribbon to officially open a new woodland fun hub in the shopping centre.

A charity spokesman said: “This year marks 10 years of Joining Jack and we’ve always been very grateful of the support we’ve received from the Wigan community and local business. We have come a long way in this last decade, but there’s still a fight to be won against Duchenne muscular dystrophy.