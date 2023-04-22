Andrew Welch, chair and managing director of Stephensons, has announced his retirement.

Having joined the national law firm in 1994 immediately after qualifying as a solicitor, he became a partner in 1998 and a decade later joined the board as a deputy chair. Following the retirement of Ann Harrison, he became the chair of the firm in 2019.

Beginning his career as a personal injury lawyer, Mr Welch helped hundreds of clients secure compensation totalling millions of pounds over the years. During his tenure, he oversaw Stephensons’ considerable growth and success which transformed it into one of the region’s leading law firms.

Left to right: David Baybut, Andrew Welch and Sean Joyce.

Mr Welch said: “I am extremely proud of what Stephensons has become: a law firm employing the very best legal talent and delivering superb results for our clients. To have been at the helm for some of that time has been an honour and a privilege.

“We have a wealth of talent coming up through the firm, and I believe the time is right for me to hand over the reins confident that the firm will continue its incredible journey.”

Sean Joyce, currently a partner and head of the organisations highly regarded regulatory and criminal justice team, will take over the position from the end of April following Mr Welch’s departure. Meanwhile David Baybut, partner and head of real estate will take on the role of chair.