Wigan-based logistics firm signs Aldi deal

A Wigan-based home delivery giant has secured a contract to provide services to Aldi across the UK.

Under the terms of the three-year agreement, ArrowXL will provide a comprehensive two-person home delivery solution to online shoppers purchasing specific oversized items from the budget supermarket chain’s website.

This covers a wide range of products such as garden furniture, spa pools and DIY items. The company expects to handle in excess of 10,000 deliveries each year on behalf of Aldi – collecting the products directly from the retailer’s fulfilment centre in Northamptonshire before organising onward delivery.

David Barter, Aldi’s MD of National IT, said: “Whilst we continue to enjoy huge success across our network of stores, we are also experiencing rapid growth online. We required the support of a home delivery partner to enable more customers to shop with us, as we focus on continuing to improve our shopping experience.

“ArrowXL has a fantastic track record and can quickly scale up and down operations to fit our needs, which is ideal for us as we continue to introduce new products at different times of the year.”

ArrowXL CEO Charlie Shiels said: “Aldi continues to go from strength to strength and this contract will allow us to play a key role in supporting the retailer’s growth.

“Our specialist delivery heroes are specifically trained to ensure they provide the very best customer experience possible for this high profile and well-loved brand.”