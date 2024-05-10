Wigan-based non-profit organisation chosen as charity of the year by law firm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The national law firm, Stephensons, has chosen Holly’s Hearts as its new charity of the year for the 24/25 financial year.

Holly’s Hearts was established by Mark and Jenny Prince from Hindley in memory of their daughter Holly who had a very rare condition called Bloom Syndrome. There are less than 300 people in the world registered with the condition. Children with Bloom Syndrome have an increased chance of developing cancer. Holly was diagnosed with cancer at age three and sadly passed away aged five in April 2022.

To keep Holly’s memory alive the Prince family set up the charity in her name in 2023 to help other children and families going through similar experiences. Their aim is to improve the lives of children with cancer by providing gifts, experiences, and respite breaks; creating heart-warming memories that they can treasure forever and aid with the recuperation from the treatments of the illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephensons’ employees select a charity each year, with staff from across the firm taking part in fundraising and volunteering activity for the chosen charity across a full twelve months. In previous years, the firm has raised tens-of-thousands of pounds in support of local and national organisations, with staff taking part in everything from dress-down-days, to bake sales, marathons and 10k runs.

Sean Joyce, managing partner at Stephensons

Mark Prince, founder of Holly’s Hearts said:

“We were overwhelmed when we found out that we had been chosen to be Stephensons charity of the year. We’re a relatively new charity so to get this support is amazing and it will go a long way in helping those children create heartwarming memories”.

Sean Joyce, managing partner of Stephensons added:

“I am really pleased that we are able to support Holly’s Hearts as our new charity of the year.

“As a firm we are very proud of our strong commitment to corporate social responsibility and our staff take an active lead in how the firm dedicates its time and resources to help charitable organisations and local communities.