Through this collaboration with Aquapak, Globus – which has a major operation in Golborne – has reaffirmed its commitment to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2027.

Over the last three decades, the international PPE firm has consistently used pioneering techniques but this is a first of its kind agreement to help eradicate single-use, non-biodegradable plastics from the company’s supply chain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aquapak worker in factory.

With around eight million metric tonnes of plastic going into oceans every year, the new Aquapak product incorporates technology which replaces traditional plastics with a highly functional polymer that allows for multiple end-of-life options and a robust circular economy approach.

Following more than 10 years extensive research and development by Aquapak, the first biodegradable packaging made from HydropolTM, which can be used in the same way as any normal plastic bag, was launched commercially in 2019.

As a water-soluble material, it dissolves at high temperatures and breaks down harmlessly into non-toxic biomass in soil and sea, it passes safely through the water stream and leaves no toxic microplastics in the environment.

Head of quality and sustainability at Globus Group, Pete Lee said: “We are committed to bringing greener solutions into our product range, our manufacturing processes and our distribution network.

"This biodegradable packaging solution will provide our customers with a sustainable alternative when choosing products to protect their workforce.

"Through investment in innovation and technology throughout the supply chain, we also continue to innovate, with the aim of reducing the environmental impact and enhancing sustainability without sacrificing quality.

“This partnership with Aquapak will help us take a significant step towards achieving our ambitious sustainability strategy of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2027.”

Aquapak polymers CEO, Mark Lapping said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Globus Group to develop their new packaging made from HydropolTM, enabling zero waste whilst retaining all the functionality expected by their customers and supply chain."