Lansafe Ltd has kicked off the new year with the launch of its latest product, IMPACT. This advanced software provides triple threat protection for businesses amid the ever-evolving landscape of cybercrime.

As part of its launch, small and medium-sized businesses in the region are encouraged to participate in the January Business Health Check with a free, no-obligation, risk assessment.

Lee Roby, Managing Director of Lansafe Ltd

In an era dominated by digital transformation, businesses are facing an unprecedented surge in cyber threats, manifesting in myriad sophisticated criminal activities. They range from ransomware attacks crippling operations to phishing schemes exploiting unsuspecting employees and compromising security.

Have you ever received an email pretending to be your managing director, or Sharon from accounts asking for money to be transferred?

Recent incidents have indicated that threats are constant and highlighted the need for security against data breaches that compromise sensitive information, to business email scams and syphoning of funds.

Lee Roby, managing director of Lansafe Ltd, said: “We understand that navigating the dynamic nature of cybercrime and cybersecurity can be challenging for business leaders, who already have numerous demands on their time.

"Our experience as a managed service provider has highlighted a growing need for additional support in this area, which we are equipped to provide either in conjunction with our IT services or as a standalone offering.”

Latest data provided by Proofpoint’s State of The Phish report highlighted a dramatic 400 per cent increase in SME cybercrime over the last 12 months with the advances in AI technology identified as being partly responsible for causing significant and sometimes irreversible damage.

Research conducted by the UK Government Department for Science, Innovation and Technology in 2023 identified 2.39 million instances of cyber-crime across UK businesses in the last 12 months and discovered that only 15 per cent of businesses have performed a cyber security vulnerability risk assessment.

Mr Roby said: “Cyber-attacks today extend beyond infrastructure, they also exploit vulnerabilities in people and processes. Modern cyber threat protection is required to prevent unauthorised access to any personal and business information that may be stored in the cloud, your company network, and your devices. IMPACT is designed to provide holistic protection against both internal and external threats,

using unique capabilities incorporating people, processes and technology.

“Our free cybersecurity risk assessment offer, underscores our commitment to helping businesses fortify their defences and navigate the complexities of today’s cybersecurity landscape.”

Key features of the software include advanced threat detection, user friendly management systems and continuous 24/7 threat monitoring by a dedicated security team. Packages to combat the multifaceted challenges posed by cybercriminals can be adapted to suit individual business needs and start from just £6.25 per user, per month for the email software.