Wigan bike business celebrates fifth anniversary

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
Wigan-based e-bike retailer MiRiDER celebrates five-years in business with the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen, officially opening their new factory and showroom space at Martland Business Park, Wigan.

MiRiDER launched in 2020 and has already won awards for compact e-bike built for all adventures, designed and manufactured in Britain. Securing Road.cc’s Best Folding E-bike of 2022 and Bike of the Year for 2024/25, the brand is part of the wider Festive Lights Group.

