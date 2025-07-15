MiRiDER launched in 2020 and has already won awards for compact e-bike built for all adventures, designed and manufactured in Britain. Securing Road.cc’s Best Folding E-bike of 2022 and Bike of the Year for 2024/25, the brand is part of the wider Festive Lights Group.
Wigan-based e-bike retailer MiRiDER celebrates five-years in business with the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen, officially opening their new factory and showroom space at Martland Business Park, Wigan.
Wigan-based e-bike retailer MiRiDER celebrates five-years in business. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Director Matthew Higginson at the Wigan-based e-bike retailer MiRiDER. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen, officially opens the MiRiDER new factory and showroom space at Martland Business Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
