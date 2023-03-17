News you can trust since 1853
Wigan-born solicitor who founded family law firm marks second anniversary with new staff

A Wigan-born solicitor is celebrating the second anniversary of her family law firm by welcoming two new employees.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 1 min read

Victoria Melling, who was born and brought up in Aspull, opened VM Family Law in Bolton during lockdown, having previously been a partner at Stephensons Solicitors.

Her company has thrived and the two new members of staff take the team to four solicitors, two paralegals and a legal secretary.

Victoria Melling, back, with newcomers to VM Family Law solicitor Mandy Rimmer and paralegal Vicky Jolley
The solicitors specialise in family law – divorce, financial settlements, arrangements for children and protection from domestic abuse.

They have known each other for more 20 years, including the latest addition Mandy Rimmer, a solicitor with more than 30 years’ experience in family law.

Mandy spent almost all her legal career at Stephensons in Wigan and was a partner managing the divorce and financial settlement team.

She said: “I know from personal experience that at VM Family Law we have much in common in how we approach the law and the way in which we treat our clients.

“Everyone in this team has a strong work ethic and a commitment to achieving the best outcome.”

The move reunites Mandy with family paralegal Vicky Jolley, who worked at Stephensons for 29 years and had been her right-hand woman for 15 years.

Victoria said: “We are a very tight-knit team who look after each other, as well as our clients. I feel very proud of the calibre of the team that I have been able to attract.

“There is definitely a need for high-quality specialist family law advice from a niche firm of solicitors which shows in the number of inquiries and the people we are now able to help.”

