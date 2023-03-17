Wigan-born solicitor who founded family law firm marks second anniversary with new staff
A Wigan-born solicitor is celebrating the second anniversary of her family law firm by welcoming two new employees.
Victoria Melling, who was born and brought up in Aspull, opened VM Family Law in Bolton during lockdown, having previously been a partner at Stephensons Solicitors.
Her company has thrived and the two new members of staff take the team to four solicitors, two paralegals and a legal secretary.
The solicitors specialise in family law – divorce, financial settlements, arrangements for children and protection from domestic abuse.
They have known each other for more 20 years, including the latest addition Mandy Rimmer, a solicitor with more than 30 years’ experience in family law.
Mandy spent almost all her legal career at Stephensons in Wigan and was a partner managing the divorce and financial settlement team.
She said: “I know from personal experience that at VM Family Law we have much in common in how we approach the law and the way in which we treat our clients.
“Everyone in this team has a strong work ethic and a commitment to achieving the best outcome.”
The move reunites Mandy with family paralegal Vicky Jolley, who worked at Stephensons for 29 years and had been her right-hand woman for 15 years.