Proudly sponsored by The Heaton Group, the invite-only afternoon celebrated the organisations and individuals whose support makes this year’s awards possible.

The stylish and relaxed setting provided the perfect backdrop for meaningful conversations, new connections, and a well-deserved opportunity to step away from the day-to-day and meet fellow sponsors and partners. Attendees included a diverse range of local business leaders, innovators, and longstanding supporters of the awards.

"We’re incredibly grateful to The Heaton Group for their generous sponsorship and ongoing commitment to the Wigan business community,” said the event organisers. “Their support has been instrumental in bringing this special afternoon to life, and we’re thrilled to have had the chance to connect with so many fantastic partners today.”

The event not only served as a prelude to this year’s upcoming awards celebrations but also reaffirmed the strong sense of community and collaboration that defines the Wigan boroughs business landscape.

For further details about the awards or sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected]

1 . Contributed Headline sponsors from Calisen, Delayna Hylton and Jenna Atkins Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Mandy Brighton of Mandy Brighton Events Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Sponsor & Partners Networking hosts and sponsors - John Heaton of The Heaton Group with the Wigan Borough Business Awards organisers Photo: Submitted Photo Sales