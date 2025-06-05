Sponsors and partners of the Wigan Borough Business AwardsSponsors and partners of the Wigan Borough Business Awards
Wigan Borough Business Awards exclusive sponsors and partners networking event celebrates business community spirit and collaboration

By Sue France
Contributor
Published 5th Jun 2025, 20:32 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 11:54 BST
The spotlight was on the power of partnership as leading businesses from across Wigan borough gathered for the Exclusive Sponsors and Partners Networking Event at The Cotton Works.

Proudly sponsored by The Heaton Group, the invite-only afternoon celebrated the organisations and individuals whose support makes this year’s awards possible.

The stylish and relaxed setting provided the perfect backdrop for meaningful conversations, new connections, and a well-deserved opportunity to step away from the day-to-day and meet fellow sponsors and partners. Attendees included a diverse range of local business leaders, innovators, and longstanding supporters of the awards.

"We’re incredibly grateful to The Heaton Group for their generous sponsorship and ongoing commitment to the Wigan business community,” said the event organisers. “Their support has been instrumental in bringing this special afternoon to life, and we’re thrilled to have had the chance to connect with so many fantastic partners today.”

The event not only served as a prelude to this year’s upcoming awards celebrations but also reaffirmed the strong sense of community and collaboration that defines the Wigan boroughs business landscape.

For further details about the awards or sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected]

Headline sponsors from Calisen, Delayna Hylton and Jenna Atkins

Headline sponsors from Calisen, Delayna Hylton and Jenna Atkins

Mandy Brighton of Mandy Brighton Events

Mandy Brighton of Mandy Brighton Events

Sponsor & Partners Networking hosts and sponsors - John Heaton of The Heaton Group with the Wigan Borough Business Awards organisers

Sponsor & Partners Networking hosts and sponsors - John Heaton of The Heaton Group with the Wigan Borough Business Awards organisers

Wigan Borough Business Awards organisers - Sue France, Jackie Salt, Lisa McAllister and Jamie Grimshaw

Wigan Borough Business Awards organisers - Sue France, Jackie Salt, Lisa McAllister and Jamie Grimshaw

