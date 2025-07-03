A popular and respected optometrist from an independent opticians in Leigh is retiring after 35 years of service in the optical industry caring for the eyes of the local community.

Surj Gill, one of the original directors at Gill Opticians, hung up his ophthalmoscope, following a long-standing career in optometry serving patients of all ages.

Gill Opticians, situated on Ellesmere Street, was originally established by Surj and his wife, Pari, in 1990. The practice has since grown to be a well-respected provider of eye care at the heart of the Leigh community, caring for patients in and around the local area.

Pari said: “Surj has brought so much to the practice over the years with his dedication and expertise which in return has reflected back in the loyalty and support we receive from patients in Leigh and around the world!

“Surj has created a legacy that will continue to be upheld in the values and high standards of eye care that is provided at Gill Opticians for many generations to come.”

Throughout his career in optometry, Surj has been steadfast towards creating an environment where patients can access clinical excellence and be provided with personalised eye care solutions from a team of experienced professionals.

Outside of the practice, Surj is a level 1 badminton coach, a firm Manchester United FC supporter and is often recognised around Leigh for his TV gameshow accolades! Surj featured on the hit TV gameshow, Pointless, in 2019 alongside Pari. The pair went on to win the jackpot and were rewarded with winner’s trophies which they have cherished ever since.

As he enters his retirement, Surj extends his gratitude to the Leigh community and looks forward to spending more time with his grandson and two daughters as well as travelling more and taking up new hobbies but assures patients that he will remain as a friendly face at Gill Opticians part-time, providing his guidance and expertise where needed.

David Hindley, fellow director at Gill Opticians, joined the team in 1990 at the age of 16 as a trainee dispenser. He said: “Working alongside Surj for over three decades has been nothing short of inspirational. His unwavering commitment to patient care and the community has shaped not just the practice, but also the people within it.

“It’s been a privilege to learn from him, grow with him, and now carry forward the values he’s instilled in all of us.”

The team at Gill Opticians celebrated Surj’s career and achievements with an event at the practice.

Patients, both new and old alike, were invited down to wish Surj well in his retirement and join the team in their celebrations.

David added: “Through his passion and professionalism, we’ve built a fantastic team that will uphold the reputation that Surj has curated.

“On behalf of my colleagues and our patients, we would like to wish Surj the best of luck in his well-deserved retirement.”

The business marches on though. To find out more about Gill Opticians or to book an appointment, please visit www.gillopticians.co.uk